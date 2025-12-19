Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold Off Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). In a filing disclosed on December 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Analog Devices stock on November 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 11/13/2025.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock opened at $274.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.82. The company has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $284.23.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.19, for a total transaction of $1,355,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 59,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,180,280.16. The trade was a 7.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total value of $242,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,343.32. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,419 shares of company stock worth $10,249,017. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $280.00 target price on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.78.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

