Rep. Julie Johnson Sells Off Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). In a filing disclosed on December 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Charles Schwab stock on November 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 11/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) on 11/13/2025.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock opened at $97.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.63. The company has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 35.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,454. This represents a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. This trade represents a 8.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.