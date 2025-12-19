SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Price Target Raised to $140.00

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Guggenheim from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on SharkNinja from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of SharkNinja from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

Shares of SN opened at $113.95 on Tuesday. SharkNinja has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $128.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SharkNinja by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in SharkNinja during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

