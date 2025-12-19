NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Price Target Raised to $50.00

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NAMS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NewAmsterdam Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

NAMS opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.05. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 million. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 627.59%. Equities analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PTM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter worth $256,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter worth about $595,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 334,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 16,607,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,754,000 after purchasing an additional 490,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

