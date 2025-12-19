ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target Raised to $143.00

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ESAB has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research cut ESAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ESAB from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on ESAB from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESAB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

ESAB stock opened at $113.59 on Tuesday. ESAB has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $135.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $727.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.57 million. ESAB had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. ESAB has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ESAB in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 109.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ESAB by 60.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

