RedCloud’s (RCT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RedCloud (NASDAQ:RCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of RedCloud in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded RedCloud to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of RedCloud in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RedCloud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RCT opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.70. RedCloud has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $5.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RedCloud stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of RedCloud Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RCT – Free Report) by 2,359.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315,016 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.83% of RedCloud worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

We have developed and operate the RedCloud platform (the “Platform”), that facilitates the trading of everyday consumer supplies of fast-moving consumer goods (“FMCG”) products across business supply chains. We believe the Platform solves a decades old problem of how to unlock and enable access of key purchase and sales data between brands, distributors and retailers in high growth consumer markets.

