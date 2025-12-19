Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,MarketScreener reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Argus cut their target price on Corteva from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Corteva from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $66.90 on Tuesday. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.36.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 68.5% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,223,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,183,000 after acquiring an additional 497,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 28.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,851,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,476,000 after acquiring an additional 634,938 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in Corteva by 70.3% during the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 164,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 67,869 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,174,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,692,000 after purchasing an additional 84,506 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

