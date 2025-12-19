Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Benchmark from $255.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on STX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 5.2%

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

Shares of STX stock opened at $292.00 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $308.93. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,070. This represents a 33.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 54,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.16, for a total value of $15,404,628.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,052,511.88. This trade represents a 48.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,555 shares of company stock worth $36,030,007. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,140,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,642,796,000 after acquiring an additional 442,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,276,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,196,420,000 after purchasing an additional 274,913 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $1,187,621,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,567,181 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $656,066,000 after buying an additional 85,660 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,072.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,949,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $696,262,000 after buying an additional 2,697,957 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

