Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $175.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALLE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research cut Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Allegion from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Allegion from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.13.

Shares of ALLE opened at $159.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Allegion has a 52-week low of $116.57 and a 52-week high of $180.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.26.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Allegion will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.60%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Allegion during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

