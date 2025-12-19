CIBC Cuts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$61.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$62.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.64.
Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 1.6%
Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 25.73%.The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.439908 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Pembina Pipeline
Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.
