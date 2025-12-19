CIBC Cuts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$61.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$62.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.64.

PPL opened at C$50.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$53.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.63. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$48.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.20.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 25.73%.The business had revenue of C$1.79 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.439908 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.

