AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
ALA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on AltaGas from C$44.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AltaGas from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.44.
AltaGas Price Performance
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.60 billion during the quarter. AltaGas had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.04%. On average, analysts predict that AltaGas will post 2.3006093 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AltaGas Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.
About AltaGas
AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.
