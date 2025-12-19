Fundamental Research Analysts Give Global Education Communities (TSE:GEC) a C$1.09 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$1.09 target price on Global Education Communities (TSE:GEC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Atrium Research upgraded shares of Global Education Communities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Education Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$1.09.
Global Education Communities Corp. is a Canada-based education and student housing investment company. The Company is focused on the domestic and the global education markets. The Company owns business and language colleges, student-centric rental apartments, recruitment centers and corporate offices at 41 locations in Canada and abroad.
