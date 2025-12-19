Analysts Set Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) PT at $49.57

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $66.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Price Performance

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $51.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average of $39.90. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $69.20. The company has a market cap of $743.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.37) by ($1.30). Nabors Industries had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $825.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Nabors Industries by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 58.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 3,866.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 23.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in Nabors Industries by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.