Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WERN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.93.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 1.6%

WERN stock opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71, a PEG ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $712.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.63 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 0.14%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 22.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 76,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 5.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,408,000 after purchasing an additional 110,468 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 25.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 59.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 179,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 66,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading

