Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO) Receives $46.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.2857.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Zenas BioPharma from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zenas BioPharma from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zenas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Jason Raleigh Nunn bought 63,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,173,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,294,505. This represents a 5.69% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Hongbo Lu purchased 263,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 321,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,677. This trade represents a 447.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have purchased a total of 923,035 shares of company stock worth $17,628,163 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBIO. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 34.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Zenas BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zenas BioPharma in the second quarter valued at $118,000.

Shares of Zenas BioPharma stock opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. Zenas BioPharma has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of -1.61.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.35).

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies for patients. The company was founded by Lonnie O. Moulder Jr on November 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

