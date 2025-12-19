Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 21,767 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,055% compared to the average daily volume of 1,884 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Katapult in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Katapult alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Katapult

Katapult Stock Performance

KPLT stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. Katapult has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.44.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $74.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Katapult will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Katapult

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Katapult in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Katapult during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Katapult in the third quarter worth $699,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Katapult by 7.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 58,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Katapult by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About Katapult

(Get Free Report)

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.