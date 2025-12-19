Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd’s (NASDAQ:OBAWU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on December 22nd

Oxley Bridge Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:OBAWU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 22nd. Oxley Bridge Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Oxley Bridge Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OBAWU stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. Oxley Bridge Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxley Bridge Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxley Bridge Acquisition by 3,817.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxley Bridge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oxley Bridge Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxley Bridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oxley Bridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000.

Oxley Bridge Acquisition Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated on August 6, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

