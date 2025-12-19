NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) to Repurchase $50.00 million in Outstanding Stock

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 16th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NRDS. Barclays upped their target price on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised NerdWallet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NerdWallet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61. NerdWallet has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $16.24.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. NerdWallet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.31 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NerdWallet will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nicholas Tatum sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $45,966.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 68,020 shares in the company, valued at $731,895.20. The trade was a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Samuel Yount sold 15,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $255,757.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 358,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,180.64. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 48,503 shares of company stock valued at $715,244 in the last ninety days. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

