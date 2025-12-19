Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $212.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MMC. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target (down previously from $243.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.35.

Shares of MMC opened at $185.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.48. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $174.18 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 15.60%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total transaction of $3,841,015.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,977,231.82. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. TFR Capital LLC. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

