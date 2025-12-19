Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.92.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Price Performance

Webster Financial stock opened at $64.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.07. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.26.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $756.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.22 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 29.80%.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $443,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 231,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,857,302.40. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $23,603,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 152,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 36,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.