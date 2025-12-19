The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.60.

NYSE HIG opened at $139.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.82 and a 200 day moving average of $129.09. The Hartford Insurance Group has a one year low of $104.93 and a one year high of $139.92.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.76. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a boost from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $959,816.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,344. This represents a 29.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 707.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

