Insider Buying: Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Insider Acquires £108,811.90 in Stock

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) insider Chris Cox bought 64,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 per share, with a total value of £108,811.90.

SQZ opened at GBX 170 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £663.89 million, a P/E ratio of -21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 191.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 177.40. Serica Energy plc has a 1-year low of GBX 112 and a 1-year high of GBX 223.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SQZ. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 207 target price on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 price target on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Serica Energy from GBX 215 to GBX 240 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Panmure Gordon lowered their target price on Serica Energy from GBX 270 to GBX 238 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Serica Energy from GBX 190 to GBX 230 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Serica Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 222.86.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

