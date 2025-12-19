The Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Insider Purchases £348.46 in Stock

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) insider Richard West acquired 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 133 per share, with a total value of £348.46.

The Bankers Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON BNKR opened at GBX 131 on Friday. The Bankers Investment Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 94.10 and a 1 year high of GBX 135.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 131.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 126.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 45.31 and a quick ratio of 8.27.

Get The Bankers Investment Trust alerts:

About The Bankers Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Over the long term, the Company aims to achieve capital growth in excess of the FTSE World Index and dividend growth greater than inflation, as measured by the UK Consumer Price Index (‘CPI’), by investing in companies listed throughout the world.

Receive News & Ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.