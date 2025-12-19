Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Price Target Raised to $133.00

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $97.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Palvella Therapeutics from $110.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $200.00 price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palvella Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.60.

Palvella Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Palvella Therapeutics stock opened at $96.24 on Tuesday. Palvella Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $112.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.59 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.21 and a 200 day moving average of $56.66.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.18). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palvella Therapeutics will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palvella Therapeutics news, COO Kathleen Goin sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $370,961.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palvella Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVLA. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Palvella Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 108,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $85,000. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palvella Therapeutics Company Profile

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

