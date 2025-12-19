Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) Trading Up 9.9% – Time to Buy?

Soitec SA (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.4250 and last traded at $14.4250. 131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLOIY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Soitec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Soitec in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Soitec has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

