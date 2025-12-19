NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Trading Up 1.9% – Should You Buy?

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.6360 and last traded at $1.6210. 19,791 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 35,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

