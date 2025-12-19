Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Shares Up 15.7% – Time to Buy?

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 15.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.58 and last traded at $51.07. 782 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

