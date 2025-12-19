Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Shares Up 15.7% – Time to Buy?

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 15.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.58 and last traded at $51.07. 782 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.14.
Boliden AB (publ) Trading Up 15.7%
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32.
About Boliden AB (publ)
Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Boliden AB (publ)
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Broadcom Stock Crashes 20%—But Wall Street Sees It Soaring to $500
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Forget the Chips: 4 Industrial Plays for the AI Rebound
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MongoDB Could Hit Record Highs—But You’ll Need to Move Fast
Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.