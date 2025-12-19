Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.95 and last traded at $41.94. Approximately 165,750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 163,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.83.

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 67,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $518,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (AVIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund offers an active exposure to a broad range of investment-grade debt securities from issuers around the globe. AVIG was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

