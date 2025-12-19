Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Trading 1.4% Higher – What’s Next?

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.91 and last traded at $7.91. 3,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 12,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.
Kansai Electric Power Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00.
About Kansai Electric Power
The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in electricity, gas and heat supply, and telecommunication businesses in Japan. It operates through four segments: Energy Business, Power Transmission and Distribution Business, Information and Communication Business, and Life and Business Solution Business.
