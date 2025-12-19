Kansai Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Trading 1.4% Higher – What’s Next?

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.91 and last traded at $7.91. 3,451 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 12,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Kansai Electric Power Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00.

About Kansai Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in electricity, gas and heat supply, and telecommunication businesses in Japan. It operates through four segments: Energy Business, Power Transmission and Distribution Business, Information and Communication Business, and Life and Business Solution Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.