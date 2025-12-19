Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Trading Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

