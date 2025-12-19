StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Trading Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. 27,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 23,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SVAUF shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of StorageVault Canada in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of StorageVault Canada in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.0022 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 24.0%.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

