Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Trading Up 6.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Free Report) traded up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. 118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.
Mapfre Stock Up 6.5%
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78.
Mapfre Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 27th were given a $0.0988 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 243.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 26th. Mapfre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.
About Mapfre
Mapfre, SA engages in insurance, finance, securities, investment, and services business worldwide. The company offers life and non-life; health; accident; property and casualty protection comprising automobile and homeowner insurance, personal third-party liability and asset insurance, etc.; savings and investment; retirement; burial; travel; and leisure insurance solutions.
