Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Shares Up 28.8% – What’s Next?

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) rose 28.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $194.36 and last traded at $249.0830. Approximately 1,780,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 876,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.37.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 28.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

About Cboe Global Markets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.