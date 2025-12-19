Ageagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shares Down 4% – Here’s Why

Ageagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.8933. 2,873,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 1,331,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9310.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Ageagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ageagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a negative net margin of 151.69%.The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and delivers autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.
