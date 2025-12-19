Ageagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shares Down 4% – Here’s Why

Ageagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) traded down 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.8933. 2,873,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 1,331,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.9310.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ageagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ageagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a negative net margin of 151.69%.The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ageagle Aerial Systems by 98.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 319,585 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ageagle Aerial Systems by 920.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 429,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 387,076 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Ageagle Aerial Systems by 203.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 361,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 242,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ageagle Aerial Systems by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 104,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ageagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and delivers autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.

