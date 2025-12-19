SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.95 and last traded at $55.26. 38,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 51,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.35.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $204.46 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPH. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advantage Trust Co grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the second quarter worth $278,000.

About SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

