FIH group (LON:FIH) Shares Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 238 and last traded at GBX 238. Approximately 154,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,277% from the average daily volume of 11,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 240.

FIH group Trading Down 0.8%

The firm has a market cap of £29.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 230.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 223.25.

FIH group (LON:FIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX (15.20) earnings per share for the quarter. FIH group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 4.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that FIH group plc will post 23.8049713 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIH group Company Profile

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through retail outlets.

