HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) to Buyback $30.00 million in Outstanding Shares

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $30.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HBT Financial Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.59. 40,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,133. The stock has a market cap of $867.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.01. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 26.64%.The business had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

HBT Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HBT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered HBT Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. DA Davidson set a $27.00 target price on HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

