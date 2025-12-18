Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Board of Directors Initiates Share Repurchase Program

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Westamerica Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WABC
Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance
Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.
Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.09%.
About Westamerica Bancorporation
Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Read More
