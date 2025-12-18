Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Board of Directors Initiates Share Repurchase Program

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Westamerica Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of WABC traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.88. The stock had a trading volume of 215,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,016. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $63.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.09%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

