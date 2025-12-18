Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Stock Price Down 27.5% – What’s Next?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 27.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 753,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 534% from the average daily volume of 118,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Trifecta Gold Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.26.

About Trifecta Gold

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

