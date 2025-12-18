Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.7750 and last traded at $2.7750, with a volume of 2384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Pagegroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Barclays raised shares of Pagegroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pagegroup to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; and recruitment services for qualified professional and management level on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand.

