M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 182 and last traded at GBX 190, with a volume of 24678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.50.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th.
M Winkworth (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 4.77 earnings per share for the quarter. M Winkworth had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 28.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M Winkworth PLC will post 1390.0000309 EPS for the current fiscal year.
M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
