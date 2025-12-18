Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.25 and last traded at GBX 6.25, with a volume of 310 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.13.

Comptoir Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.51. The company has a market cap of £7.43 million, a PE ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.63.

Comptoir Group (LON:COM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX (0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Comptoir Group had a negative return on equity of 110.71% and a negative net margin of 7.85%.

Comptoir Group Company Profile

Comptoir Group PLC owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. It offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates restaurants that includes franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group PLC in June 2016.

