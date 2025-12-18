Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) & CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) Head-To-Head Review

Doximity (NYSE:DOCS – Get Free Report) and CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU – Get Free Report) are both services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Doximity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Doximity alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Doximity and CF Acquisition Corp. VI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 0 1 0 1 3.00 CF Acquisition Corp. VI 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $570.40 million 14.35 $223.18 million $1.26 34.50 CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Doximity and CF Acquisition Corp. VI”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than CF Acquisition Corp. VI.

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and CF Acquisition Corp. VI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity 40.72% 24.63% 21.30% CF Acquisition Corp. VI N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Doximity beats CF Acquisition Corp. VI on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doximity

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company’s cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VI

(Get Free Report)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp. VI was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.