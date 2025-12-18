The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) and Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Financial Contrast

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) and Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Hain Celestial Group and Greenlane”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hain Celestial Group $1.56 billion 0.07 -$530.84 million ($5.93) -0.19 Greenlane $13.27 million 0.30 -$17.64 million ($255.77) -0.01

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Greenlane has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Hain Celestial Group. The Hain Celestial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenlane, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

97.0% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Greenlane shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Greenlane shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The Hain Celestial Group and Greenlane, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hain Celestial Group 1 10 1 0 2.00 Greenlane 1 0 0 0 1.00

The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus target price of $2.76, suggesting a potential upside of 139.61%. Given The Hain Celestial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Hain Celestial Group is more favorable than Greenlane.

Profitability

This table compares The Hain Celestial Group and Greenlane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hain Celestial Group -34.69% 0.77% 0.27% Greenlane -532.82% -164.19% -85.38%

Risk and Volatility

The Hain Celestial Group has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenlane has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Hain Celestial Group beats Greenlane on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments. It also provides cooking and culinary oils; cereal bars; fresh and aseptic soups; yogurts; and nut butters. In addition, the company offers hot-eating desserts, refrigerated and frozen plant-based meat-alternative products, jams, fruit spreads, jellies, honey, natural sweeteners, syrups, dessert sauces, and marmalade products, as well as other food products. Further, it provides snack products comprising potato, root vegetable and other exotic vegetable chips, straws, tortilla chips; and personal care products that include hand, skin, hair, and oral care products, as well as deodorants, baby food, sunscreens, and other products under the Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth's Best, JASON, Live Clean, and Queen Helene brands name. Additionally, the company offers herbal, green, black, wellness, rooibos, and chai tea under the Celestial Seasonings brand. It sells pantry products under the Spectrum, Spectrum Essentials, MaraNatha, Imagine broths, Hain Pure Foods, Health Valley, and Hollywood brands. It sells its products through specialty and natural food distributors, supermarkets, natural food stores, mass-market and e-commerce retailers, food service channels and clubs, and drug and convenience stores. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise. It offers its products under the Groove, Eyce, DaVinci, Higher Standards, Pollen Gear, Marley Natural, and Keith Haring brands. The company also operates e-commerce websites, such as Vapor.com, Vaposhop.com, DaVinciVaporizer.com, PuffItUp.com, HigherStandards.com, EyceMolds.com, and MarleyNaturalShop.com. It serves customers through smoke shops, cannabis dispensaries, and specialty retailers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

