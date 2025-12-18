Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap Sells 31,450 Shares

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 31,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $2,396,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 342,703 shares in the company, valued at $26,110,541.57. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of RBRK stock traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.95. 5,040,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,090,807. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.04. Rubrik, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 0.32.
Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $350.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Rubrik’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200–0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on RBRK. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rubrik from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Rubrik from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rubrik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rubrik currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.94.
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
