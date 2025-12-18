Tony West Sells 3,125 Shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 175,423 shares in the company, valued at $14,096,992.28. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $287,812.50.

On Monday, October 20th, Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $290,625.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Tony West sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $10,038,000.00.

UBER stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.81. 18,654,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,777,588. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.75 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $165.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

