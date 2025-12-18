Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Sells $8,361,499.57 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 24,527 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $8,361,499.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 304,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,900,845.25. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $329.88. The company had a trading volume of 54,325,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,720,564. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.95. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $414.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 49.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Broadcom by 7.1% in the first quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 526,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,031,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 89,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $415.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.96.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

