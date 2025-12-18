Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Sells $8,361,499.57 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 24,527 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $8,361,499.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 304,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,900,845.25. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Broadcom Stock Up 1.2%
NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $329.88. The company had a trading volume of 54,325,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,720,564. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.95. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $414.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Broadcom by 7.1% in the first quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 526,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,031,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 89,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $415.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Broadcom from $385.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.96.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
