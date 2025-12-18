Insider Selling: LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Director Sells 2,133 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) Director James Miller sold 2,133 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $10,089.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,987.08. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LivePerson Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of LPSN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 285,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,508. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.42. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $31.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 56,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter worth about $1,849,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

