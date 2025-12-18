Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) Major Shareholder Purchases $118,935.60 in Stock

Prairie Operating Co. (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal acquired 70,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,935.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,150,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,452,161.28. This trade represents a 0.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 18th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal bought 36,701 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $61,657.68.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal purchased 86,022 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $144,516.96.

On Monday, December 15th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal purchased 850,000 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,436,500.00.

On Friday, December 12th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal acquired 270,431 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $462,437.01.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal bought 42,781 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $73,155.51.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal bought 200 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $342.00.

On Thursday, November 20th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal purchased 50,000 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $86,000.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal purchased 3,831 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,512.70.

On Friday, November 21st, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal purchased 236,977 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $400,491.13.

On Thursday, November 20th, Nominees Pty Ltd Atf Narrogal purchased 800,000 shares of Prairie Operating stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,368,000.00.

Prairie Operating Price Performance

Shares of PROP stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.68. 818,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,639. Prairie Operating Co. has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $100.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PROP has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Prairie Operating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Prairie Operating to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prairie Operating

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Prairie Operating by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Prairie Operating by 203.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prairie Operating by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prairie Operating by 92.2% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Prairie Operating by 9.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.

Prairie Operating Company Profile

Prairie Operating Co, an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co is based in Houston Texas.

