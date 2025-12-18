Insider Selling: Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Sells 1,235 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) insider Charlie Kawwas sold 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.98, for a total transaction of $421,110.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,698,399.80. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $329.88. 54,325,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,720,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.95. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.58%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $475.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

