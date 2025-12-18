Insider Selling: Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Sells 1,235 Shares of Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) insider Charlie Kawwas sold 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.98, for a total transaction of $421,110.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,698,399.80. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ AVGO traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $329.88. 54,325,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,720,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.95. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $414.61.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $475.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.96.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
